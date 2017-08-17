Baby dolphin dies after tourists pull it from ocean for selfies
A baby dolphin died Friday after several beachgoers in Spain pulled it from the water to touch and take selfies with it, according to the Washington Post. Beachgoers reportedly discovered the dolphin stranded on the beach, but they didn’t immediately report their finding to local law enforcement. Images of the incident hit the internet Tuesday, courtesy…
