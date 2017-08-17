Ballot fraud won’t send elderly Miami woman to jail, but she will lose right to vote
MIAMI — Everybody agreed: When Gladys Coego covertly filled in other people’s absentee ballots while working at the Miami-Dade elections headquarters, she chipped away at the integrity of the voting system. But at 74, Coego is elderly, diabetic and depressed, her relatives told a judge on Wednesday. She had no previous criminal record. And nobody —…
