Bannon calls alt-right white nationalists ‘losers’

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 07:14 ET                   
Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon has called white nationalists and alt-right groups “losers” in a phone call with the editor of a progressive magazine. In an interview with The American Prospect, published late Wednesday, Bannon also detailed how he’s working to influence change in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s State Department as well as…

