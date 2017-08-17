Bannon calls alt-right white nationalists ‘losers’
President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon has called white nationalists and alt-right groups “losers” in a phone call with the editor of a progressive magazine. In an interview with The American Prospect, published late Wednesday, Bannon also detailed how he’s working to influence change in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s State Department as well as…
