Barack Obama’s birthday is now a holiday in Illinois
To celebrate Former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner decided to officially name the day a holiday in Illinois as a gift to Obama. All it took was Rauner’s signature to officially name August 4 Obama Day, a day to celebrate, reflect and honor our Chicago-based president. Ending his political career as 44th…
