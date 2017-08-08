Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders to big pharma: Stop making Americans pay twice

International Business Times

08 Aug 2017 at 06:54 ET                   
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

While both political parties have denounced the rising cost of prescription drugs, neither Democrats nor Republicans have done much to address the problem. But this summer, a new tool to restrict the rising prices of drugs developed with taxpayer dollars has been introduced by the two U.S. senators who don’t belong to either party. The mechanism…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘They’re looting the treasury’: CNN panel blasts Trump over plan to hand Afghanistan to DeVos’ brother
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+