Bernie Sanders to big pharma: Stop making Americans pay twice
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While both political parties have denounced the rising cost of prescription drugs, neither Democrats nor Republicans have done much to address the problem. But this summer, a new tool to restrict the rising prices of drugs developed with taxpayer dollars has been introduced by the two U.S. senators who don’t belong to either party. The mechanism…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion