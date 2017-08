Betsy DeVos’ 6-month report card: More undoing than doing

By Dustin Hornbeck, Ph.D. Student in Educational Leadership and Policy, Miami University. Betsy Devos has been busy advancing a conservative education agenda since her confirmation earlier this year. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Since the inauguration of Donald Trump, the news cycle has been dominated by stories of White House controversy: a travel ban, North Korea, health care…