Betsy DeVos didn’t divest her multi-million dollar stake in a sketchy ‘brain training’ company after all

International Business Times

11 Aug 2017 at 01:37 ET                   
Betsy DeVos (Facebook)

Betsy DeVos didn’t divest her multi-million dollar stake in a controversial “brain training” company when she became Donald Trump’s education secretary. Now, as the Better Business Bureau is accusing the company of making unsubstantiated claims in its advertising, financial records show DeVos has actually increased her stake in the company by more than $1 million in…

