Bill Maher: I have no doubt Trump is ‘capable’ of having his critics murdered — just like his pal Putin

Tom Boggioni 05 Aug 2017 at 08:27 ET

On the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher bluntly stated that he believes President Donald Trump is entirely “capable” of having someone murdered.

Following a contentious panel discussion over Russia’s connections to the Trump White House — with Christian Coalition founder Ralph Reed attempting to turn every mention of Russian involvement into a discussion on the Clintons — Maher posed the question of murder.

“Do you believe Putin has ordered the murder of people,” Maher asked Reed, who replied, “Absolutely.”

“Do you think Trump is capable of that?” Maher pressed, only to be told, “No.”

Posing the question to the rest of the panel who were hesitant to go there, Maher blurted, “Because, I do!”

“I think he loves dictators, loves the way they behave, compliments them all the time. That nut in the Philippines, Erdrogan and Kim Jong Un,” Maher sarcastically stated before mimicking Trump complimenting, the North Korean strongman by saying, “He’s a smart cookie.”

Author Joshua Green demurred from piling on, saying “I wouldn’t hazard a guess, but I do think he is capable of firing Bob Mueller if he can at some point and the big question is for one, two, three years, will he have the strength to survive the constitutional crisis.”

Watch the video below via HBO: