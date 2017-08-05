Black college leaders’ report card on Trump: Still awaiting action
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — With great fanfare, President Donald Trump vowed to outdo former President Barack Obama in supporting the nation’s historically black colleges when he signed an executive order in February to place oversight of the schools directly in the White House. Six months later, the school’s leaders are still waiting for results. Black college and university…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion