Bronx teen choked mother’s ex-boyfriend to death after seeing him beating her

International Business Times

16 Aug 2017 at 15:33 ET                   
Louis Moux

A New York City teen has been charged with manslaughter Monday after he allegedly choked and killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend after he witnessed the man physically abusing his mother at their Bronx residence, police said. Louis Moux, 18, of the Bronx was arraigned on Tuesday on manslaughter charges in Bronx Criminal Court, as his lawyer argued…

