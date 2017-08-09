Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

RAIDED: Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home targeted in predawn FBI raid

Brad Reed

09 Aug 2017 at 10:04 ET                   
Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort appears on 'Morning Joe' (Screen cap).

Federal agents recently conducted a pre-dawn raid at a house owned by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Washington Post reports that FBI agents raided Manfort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, late last month. The agents were armed with a search warrant that they used to seize documents and “other materials,” the Post’s sources say.

Developing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White Evangelicals are officially less tolerant than Muslims on homosexuality: study
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+