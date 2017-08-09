RAIDED: Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s home targeted in predawn FBI raid
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Federal agents recently conducted a pre-dawn raid at a house owned by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
The Washington Post reports that FBI agents raided Manfort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia, late last month. The agents were armed with a search warrant that they used to seize documents and “other materials,” the Post’s sources say.
Developing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion