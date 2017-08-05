California preparing to sue Trump administration
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — California is poised to sue the Trump administration over the president’s latest attempt to punish jurisdictions tagged by the Justice Department as “sanctuary cities” that harbor undocumented immigrants, according to two sources close to the case. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra — in conjunction with other California city and county attorneys — is considering…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion