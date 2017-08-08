Can Congress protect Mueller from being fired by Trump?
This article first appeared on the Just Security site. On Thursday, two bipartisan groups of senators introduced legislation to afford Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III greater protection against removal. Senators Thom Tillis and Chris Coons introduced the Special Counsel Integrity Act. Meanwhile, Senators Lindsay Graham, Cory Booker, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Richard Blumenthal introduced the Special…
