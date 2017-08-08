Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Can Congress protect Mueller from being fired by Trump?

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Robert Mueller (cnn.com)

This article first appeared on the Just Security site. On Thursday, two bipartisan groups of senators introduced legislation to afford Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III greater protection against removal. Senators Thom Tillis and Chris Coons introduced the Special Counsel Integrity Act. Meanwhile, Senators Lindsay Graham, Cory Booker, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Richard Blumenthal introduced the Special…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Some of us live in a factual universe’: CNN’s Ana Navarro slaps Trump surrogate over cratering poll numbers
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+