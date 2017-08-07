Canada’s Trudeau makes a splash – literally
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a.k.a. the most sporty world leader after maybe Russia’s Vladimir Putin (seriously, put your shirt on), took a spill Saturday while trying to board a kayak at the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve near Victoria, Canada. Fortunately for the internet, there are pictures. “I’m just happy the national media was there…
