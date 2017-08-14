Car crashes into pizzeria near Paris, causing casualties
A car has crashed into a pizza restaurant in La Ferté-sous-Jouarre near the French capital of Paris, killing at least one person and injuring several others, local officials. French media say the crash may have been intentional. (more) Credit: Google The incident happened on early Monday evening when a car plowed into a pizza restaurant in…
