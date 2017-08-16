CDC: Teen drug overdose death rate doubled between 1999 to 2015
The number of drug overdose deaths among teens ages 15 to 19 more than doubled since 1999 — and opioid drugs including heroin are to blame, according to new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 1999 and 2007, the drug overdose death rate for the age group more than doubled, but then…
