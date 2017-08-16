Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

CDC: Teen drug overdose death rate doubled between 1999 to 2015

International Business Times

16 Aug 2017 at 19:19 ET                   
'Preparation of heroin with a spoon, a syringe and a candle on a table' [Shutterstock]

The number of drug overdose deaths among teens ages 15 to 19 more than doubled since 1999 — and opioid drugs including heroin are to blame, according to new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 1999 and 2007, the drug overdose death rate for the age group more than doubled, but then…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I want them to talk about racism everyday’: Bannon gloats he ‘got’ Democrats talking identity politics
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+