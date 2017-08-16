Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Celebrities condemn Donald Trump’s press conference

International Business Times

16 Aug 2017 at 15:25 ET                   
George Takei (Youtube)

A number of celebrities were not happy with President Donald Trump’s recent press conference. On Tuesday, Trump had a conference that was intended for infrastructure. However, the subject quickly turned into the white nationalist demonstration that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Initially, Trump was criticized for taking two days to condemn the white supremacists…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Top FBI investigator abruptly quits Mueller’s Russia probe — just as investigation gathers steam
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+