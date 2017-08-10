Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chances of surviving nuclear attacks are slim to none

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 07:15 ET                   
A nuclear explosion (Shutterstock)

It’s a warm and beautiful day in sunny California—or Guam, for that matter—and despite the dangerous rhetoric employed by both the president of the United States and the leader of North Korea, you’re walking around without a care in the world. You look up to thank the gods above for such a perfectly peaceful day, only…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Unthinkable’: Catholic priest destroys pastor’s claims on Trump’s biblical right to nuke North Korea
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+