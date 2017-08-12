Quantcast

Chanting ‘blood and soil!’ white nationalists with torches march on University of Virginia

Los Angeles Times

12 Aug 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
Richard B. Spencer and Alt-right Marchers @ Charlottesville, Va (Twitter)

Chanting “blood and soil,” “white lives matter” and “you will not replace us,” scores of white nationalists holding torches marched across the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville on Friday night. Scuffles broke out between them and a small group of counter-protesters calling themselves “anti-fascists” who were surrounded as they demonstrated in advance of Saturday’s “Unite…

[4:51]

