Charlottesville cops refused to protect synagogue

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 08:40 ET                   
Charlottesville cops (nbc29.com)

The Jewish community in Charlottesville hired armed security to protect its synagogue for the first time after local police declined to provide a guard for the site despite hundreds of white supremacists congregating on the town over the weekend for a rally that resulted in the murder of counter-protester Heather Heyer. Alan Zimmerman, president of the…

