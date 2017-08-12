Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Charlottesville has a long history with the KKK

Newsweek

12 Aug 2017 at 12:22 ET                   
KKK gathering circa 1920 (Library of Congress)

The home of the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, has become a particularly quiet and progressive college town in recent years. In fact, 80 percent of the voters in the small city voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. So why would the left-leaning town, where roughly 47,000 people currently live, be chosen…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Trump, Jong-un or the Mother of Dragons?‘: Joy Reid ridicules Trump’s sabre-rattling rhetoric
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+