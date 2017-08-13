Quantcast

Charlottesville white nationalist rally organizer blames cops for clashes

13 Aug 2017 at 15:21 ET                   
Charlottesville Rally Organizer Blames Cops For Clashes

The organizer of the White Supremacist rally in Charlottesville that descended into violence has claimed police were responsible for the clashes and that Nazis were victimized. Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler said the clashes and chaos at the Saturday gathering, that left one person dead and others injured after a car plowed into a group…

