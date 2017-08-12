Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chelsea Handler seemingly calls for a military coup against President Trump on Twitter

Rare

12 Aug 2017 at 08:14 ET                   
Chelsea Handler on Real Time -- (HBO screen grab)

On Friday, comedian Chelsea Handler appeared to call for a military coup against President Trump by telling our nation’s generals that history will view them negatively for their complacency. “To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she tweeted. To all the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Chanting ‘blood and soil!’ white nationalists with torches march on University of Virginia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+