Chelsea Handler seemingly calls for a military coup against President Trump on Twitter
On Friday, comedian Chelsea Handler appeared to call for a military coup against President Trump by telling our nation’s generals that history will view them negatively for their complacency. “To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she tweeted. To all the…
