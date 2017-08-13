Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chicago cop found at fault in fatal shooting has history of lawsuits, complaints

Tribune News Service

12 Aug 2017 at 23:34 ET                   
Chicago has been grappling with a surge in violent crime (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer found at fault by the city’s police watchdog for a teenager’s fatal shooting in 2012 fired at suspects in two other incidents, was involved in more than half a dozen lawsuits and had about 25 complaints filed against him, records show. Over a recent four-year period, Officer Brandon Ternand was…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WHOA! Republican pundit loses his sh*t when ex-Obama adviser says Trump aides are ‘actual Nazis’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+