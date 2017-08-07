Quantcast

Chicago to sue Trump admin. over sanctuary city threat

Newsweek

07 Aug 2017 at 07:02 ET                   
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that young undocumented people will still be able to go to school and qualify for free community college education (AFP Photo/Chip Somodevilla)

Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago announced on Sunday that the city will be suing the Trump administration over threats to withhold public safety grant money from “sanctuary cities.” The lawsuit is in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that the Justice Department will strip cities of federal funding unless they agree to allow immigration authorities…

