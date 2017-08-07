Chicago to sue Trump admin. over sanctuary city threat
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago announced on Sunday that the city will be suing the Trump administration over threats to withhold public safety grant money from “sanctuary cities.” The lawsuit is in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ announcement that the Justice Department will strip cities of federal funding unless they agree to allow immigration authorities…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion