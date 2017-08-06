Quantcast

China considering military action against India: report

Newsweek

06 Aug 2017 at 07:55 ET                   
Security officers stand near the Chinese national emblem as they carry out a check after delegates left at the end of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 5, 2016. (Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon)

China Considering Military Action Against India: Report

Two combative articles published in China’s state-run Global Times newspaper have raised fears of military clashes in the disputed Doklam region that lies at the junction between China, Bhutan and India. Since June 16, when Indian forces sought to prevent China from building a road in a part of the plateau claimed by Bhutan, the two…

