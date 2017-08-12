Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

China urges Trump to tone down North Korea rhetoric

Al Jazeera

12 Aug 2017 at 09:29 ET                   
Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) waves to the press as he walks with US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017 (AFP Photo/JIM WATSON)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump on Saturday to avoid rhetoric that could inflame tensions with North Korea as an escalating war of words raised global alarm. Xi made the plea in a phone call hours after Trump ramped up his warnings to Pyongyang, saying it would “truly regret” taking hostile action against…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Colbert trashes Trump’s need for daily folder full of ‘f*cking positive news’ to escape the ‘frowny farm’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+