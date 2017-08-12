China urges Trump to tone down North Korea rhetoric
Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump on Saturday to avoid rhetoric that could inflame tensions with North Korea as an escalating war of words raised global alarm. Xi made the plea in a phone call hours after Trump ramped up his warnings to Pyongyang, saying it would “truly regret” taking hostile action against…
