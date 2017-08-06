Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Chris Christie invites Trump to use now-infamous Jersey shore beach house

NJ.com

06 Aug 2017 at 16:23 ET                   
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with his family on the beach (NJ.com)

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump is welcome anytime at the state-owned beach house Christie made infamous during this summer’s state government shutdown. It’s not clear whether Trump, who is spending August at his Bedminster golf club, will take the governor up on the offer. Appearing Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Two tourists arrested in Germany over Nazi salute
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+