Chris Christie invites Trump to use now-infamous Jersey shore beach house
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump is welcome anytime at the state-owned beach house Christie made infamous during this summer’s state government shutdown. It’s not clear whether Trump, who is spending August at his Bedminster golf club, will take the governor up on the offer. Appearing Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion