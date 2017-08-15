CNN rejects Trump 2020 campaign ad that says Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon are ‘enemies’

Donald Trump speaks to CNN's Anderson Cooper (screen grab)

CNN has reportedly refused to air an advertisement created by Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign for president.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Trump campaign issued a statement this week accusing CNN of “censorship.”

“After the campaign’s media team attempted a standard paid media placement for the ad, CNN blocked the ad buy, censoring the message to the American people that ‘President Trump’s plan is working,'” the statement said.

The 30 second ad warned that the “president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed.” As the words were spoken, photos of CNN hosts Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper flashed on the screen.

A CNN source told The Hollywood Reporter that the network took issue with the suggestion that CNN personalities are “enemies” of the president.

“CNN would accept the ad if the images of reporters and anchors are removed. Anchors and reporters don’t have ‘enemies,’ as the ad states, but they do hold those in power accountable across the political spectrum and aggressively challenge false and misleading statements and investigate wrong-doing,” CNN said in a statement on Tuesday.