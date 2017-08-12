CNN’s Ana Navarro calls bullsh*t on Trump’s ‘sarcasm’ excuse for Russian diplomat quip

Ana Navarro (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN contributor and Republican strategist Ana Navarro called bullsh*t on the White House’s excuse that President Donald Trump’s disparaging comments about expelled diplomats in Russia were “sarcasm.”

“If he wants to be funny, he can go to the White House correspondents dinner and try to be funny,” Navarro said during the Friday night segment. “If he wants to be funny, go to late-night. But being funny about U.S. diplomats getting expelled from Russia does not pass the smell test, should not be allowed, should not be justified and should not be explained away as a lame attempt at humor by the president of the United States.”

“There’s going to come a time in this country, and it’s not ‘if’ but ‘when,’ there’s going to be a natural disaster or a man-made disaster where we are going to need to hear from our president and we need to believe what he is saying,” she continued. “Credibility matters.”

Watch Navarro and her co-panelists discuss why words matter below, via CNN.



Ana Navarro: Trump’s ‘joke’ excuse about… by sarahburris