Did God really give Trump authority to nuke North Korea? Stephen Colbert found out
Did God really give President Donald Trump the authority to take out North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? Well, conveniently, God appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to respond to Trump religious advisor Robert Jeffress’ claim that the commander-in-chief has divine authority to fight “evildoers.” Turns out, God is pretty on…
