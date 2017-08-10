Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Did God really give Trump authority to nuke North Korea? Stephen Colbert found out

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 06:45 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Screen Capture)

Did God really give President Donald Trump the authority to take out North Korean leader Kim Jong Un? Well, conveniently, God appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to respond to Trump religious advisor Robert Jeffress’ claim that the commander-in-chief has divine authority to fight “evildoers.” Turns out, God is pretty on…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I said he’s a bad guy’: Prominent GOPer admits he was ‘exiled’ from Trump campaign for criticizing Manafort
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+