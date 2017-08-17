Quantcast

Conservative British PM May trashes Trump for not calling out fascists – while refusing to say his name

Tom Boggioni

17 Aug 2017 at 07:00 ET                   
British PM Teresa May -- screenshot

World leaders attacked President Donald Trump for “finding equivalence” between fascists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville with conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May leading the way.

Speaking with NBC, the British leader blasted Trump — yet avoided his name.

“I see no equivalence those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them,” May said. “It is important that all of those with positions of influence to condemn far-right views wherever we hear them.”

You can watch the video below via NBC:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
