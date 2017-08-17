Conservative British PM May trashes Trump for not calling out fascists – while refusing to say his name

British PM Teresa May -- screenshot

World leaders attacked President Donald Trump for “finding equivalence” between fascists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville with conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May leading the way.

Speaking with NBC, the British leader blasted Trump — yet avoided his name.

“I see no equivalence those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them,” May said. “It is important that all of those with positions of influence to condemn far-right views wherever we hear them.”

You can watch the video below via NBC: