Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones calls Charlottesville violence a ‘false flag’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Alex Jones Calls Charlottesville Violence a False Flag
George Soros did it. Or maybe it was the Deep State. That was the reaction of the far right to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left three dead. Even as images played on television of James Alex Fields, Jr., plowing his car into a crowd protesting the Unite the Right rally, a counter-narrative was coalescing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion