Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones calls Charlottesville violence a ‘false flag’

Newsweek

13 Aug 2017 at 09:37 ET                   
Alex Jones Calls Charlottesville Violence a False Flag

George Soros did it. Or maybe it was the Deep State. That was the reaction of the far right to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left three dead. Even as images played on television of James Alex Fields, Jr., plowing his car into a crowd protesting the Unite the Right rally, a counter-narrative was coalescing…

