Cosby forced to hire new lawyers for assault re-trial

Agence France-Presse

16 Aug 2017 at 14:48 ET                   
Actor Bill Cosby speaks at the National Action Network's 20th annual Keepers of the Dream Awards gala in New York April 6, 2011. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Disgraced US entertainer Bill Cosby is being forced to hire a new legal team after a second top-flight attorney withdrew from his upcoming re-trial for sexual assault. After Brian McMonagle quit earlier this month, his California-based co-counsel Angela Agrusa has also filed a motion asking to be taking off the trial. The pair helped Cosby secure…

About the Author
AFP journalists cover wars, conflicts, politics, science, health, the environment, technology, fashion, entertainment, the offbeat, sports and a whole lot more in text, photographs, video, graphics and online.
