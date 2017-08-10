Could 2017 get any worse for United Airlines?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
First, it was a seemingly needless row over leggings. Then came the hugely-controversial (and unnecessarily violent) deplaning of David Dao. After that, a world-famous giant bunny died on one of its flights. Now, United Airlines is facing fresh trouble after a Texas family claimed that its dog, Lulu, died in the hold of a jet after…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion