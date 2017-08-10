Quantcast

Cruise passengers told to sit in dark to avoid pirates

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 16:38 ET                   
Cruise Ship Sea Princess

Passengers on a luxury cruise ship were told to turn their lights off and keep quiet after dark for 10 days to avoid the threat of pirates. The 1,900 passengers onboard the Sea Princess were informed by Captain Gennaro Arma that they faced a very real threat, and that they “must be prepared for a pirate…

'He's delusional – he's paranoid': Former GOP Sen. who switched parties demands Congress invoke the 25th
