Cuban and Russian officials meet after US diplomat mysteriously experience hearing loss
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Congress has learned of an oddly timed meeting between Cuban and Russian officials and lawmakers intend to press the State Department for more details in a closed-door briefing next week. As reports emerged of a mysterious incident of American diplomats experiencing hearing loss at the U.S. embassy in Cuba, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion