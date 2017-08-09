Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Cyber criminals’ next deadly target: Grandpa’s pacemaker

McClatchy Washington Bureau

09 Aug 2017 at 00:24 ET                   
Elderly Hispanic man -- Shutterstock

Cyber criminals’ next deadly target: Grandpa’s pacemaker

WASHINGTON — Cyberattacks are accelerating worldwide and the U.S. health care system is dangerously unprepared to defend itself, or its patients. In the past two months, thousands of computers of the nation’s No. 3 pharmaceutical company, Merck, seized up amid a global cyberattack, cutting into production of medicines. The same rogue digital worm crippled a hospital…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
America no longer sees Kim Jong Un as a joke
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+