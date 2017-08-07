Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Daenerys has awoken as a tyrant

iDigital Times

07 Aug 2017 at 07:39 ET                   
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) Screen Capture

Well folks, there ya go: As of Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4, Daenerys has finally become what she was born to be: a tyrant. Spoilers follow, to be sure. Disregarding the advice of rebellious vassal and/or King in the North Jon Snow, Daenerys has begun a full-scale invasion of Westeros, and she’s pulling no…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘His denial is a confession of guilt’: GOP strategist explains why Pence is destined to betray Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+