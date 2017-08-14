David Duke bashes Trump for giving into ‘fake news’ bullies after calling out his beloved KKK

Former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke.

President Donald Trump is now so unpopular, even former KKK leaders are mad at him.

As reported by Huffington Post, former Klan leader David Duke took to social media to condemn Trump for finally naming the KKK and neo-Nazis as the perpetrators of violence at Saturday’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He first went on Twitter to berate the president who, just days before, he said inspired the “Unite the Right” rally.

It’s amazing to see how the media is able to bully the President of the United States into going along with their FAKE NEWS narrative. https://t.co/xFkpEo0Dqm — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 14, 2017

Duke then moved over to Periscope, where he posted a slur-laden video claiming that white nationalists are not violent and that it’s “just ridiculous” that Trump felt compelled to make Monday’s statement.

“President Trump, please, for God’s sake, don’t feel like you need to say these things,” Duke said on Periscope. “It’s not going to do you any good.”

On Saturday, HuffPost noted, Duke appeared to warn Trump against condemning white nationalists in the wake of the attack that killed one and injured dozens.