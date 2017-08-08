David Letterman is getting his own Netflix show that sounds like his video series with Al Franken

David Letterman (Photo: Official White House photo by Chuck Kennedy)

Former “Late Show” host David Letterman is getting his own show on Netflix, according to an announcement.

It has been less than three years since he handed the reigns over to Stephen Colbert and moved on, but the host went viral for a video series with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) on Funny or Die.

The videos with Franken must have inspired him because the new show “has Letterman combining two interests for which he is renowned: in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor,” a press release explained.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix said that he was “trilled” just to meet with Letterman and is now even more excited that the former late-night host will be joining the streaming sight.