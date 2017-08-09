Quantcast

DC Metro sued over refusal to run some ads

Newsweek

09 Aug 2017 at 17:01 ET                   
Milo Yiannopoulos (Youtube)

Washington, D.C.’s transit system is being sued over its refusal to feature ads for Milo Yiannopoulos, an abortion provider and PETA. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Wednesday announced the lawsuit, which asks the court to order the agency to accept and run the ads in its trains and stations and in and on its…

