‘Deadpool 2’ Female stunt driver dead after accident
The “Deadpool 2” set experienced a tragedy Monday when a stunt went wrong. The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed that a female stunt person died in a motorcycle crash. The Vancouver Police used Twitter to confirm reports of a death. They said that investigators from both the police department and WorkSafeBC (an organization dedicated to making…
