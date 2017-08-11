Death of federal prosecutor whose body washed up on Florida beach is ruled a suicide
MIAMI — The death of a federal prosecutor whose body washed up on a Hollywood beach in May with a gunshot wound to the head has been ruled a suicide, the Hollywood Police Department said Thursday. Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., 37, had just started a new job in the Miami office of the U.S. attorney in…
