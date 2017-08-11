Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Death of federal prosecutor whose body washed up on Florida beach is ruled a suicide

Miami Herald

11 Aug 2017 at 07:10 ET                   
Beranton J. Whisenant Jr.

MIAMI — The death of a federal prosecutor whose body washed up on a Hollywood beach in May with a gunshot wound to the head has been ruled a suicide, the Hollywood Police Department said Thursday. Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., 37, had just started a new job in the Miami office of the U.S. attorney in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You feel his insecurity’: Morning Joe panel calls out Trump for using ‘bluster’ to mask his fear
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+