Death toll in Sierra Leone mudslide reaches 350
Cape Town (dpa) – At least 350 people, including 100 children, have died in massive mudslides on the outskirts of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, local media has reported. More than 350 unidentified bodies had been taken to the morgue at the city’s largest hospital, Connaught Hospital, the Sierra Leone Telegraph reported. More victims were…
