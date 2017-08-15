Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Death toll in Sierra Leone mudslide reaches 350

German Press Agency

15 Aug 2017 at 09:49 ET                   
Sierra Leone Mudslide (Youtube)

Cape Town (dpa) – At least 350 people, including 100 children, have died in massive mudslides on the outskirts of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, local media has reported. More than 350 unidentified bodies had been taken to the morgue at the city’s largest hospital, Connaught Hospital, the Sierra Leone Telegraph reported. More victims were…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is about Heather Heyer’: CNN’s Harlow blasts ex-Trump aide attacking press over Charlottesville coverage
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+