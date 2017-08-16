Quantcast

Democrat: Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial has to go

Newsweek

16 Aug 2017 at 18:59 ET                   
"Stone Mountain Carving 2" by Jim Bowen - Flickr: Stone Mountain Carving. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Commons.

A Georgia Democrat has called for the removal of Confederate carvings from the site of the state’s Stone Mountain. Stacey Abrams, the Democrat favorite candidate for state governor, said the carvings should be removed following the weekend of violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The organizer of the rally, in which one woman…

