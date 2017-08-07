Democrats blast Paul Ryan and House GOP’s ‘spectacular’ failure after 200 days

Paul Ryan (CBS News)

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee mocked House Republicans for their “spectacular” failure to accomplish anything.

The DCCC described House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) as unpopular and “unfit to lead his unruly caucus,” and the group faulted him for achieving “almost nothing” since Inauguration Day, reported The Hill.

“After 100 days of unified control of Washington, there were already early signs of Speaker Ryan’s out-of-touch priorities and failed leadership,” wrote Tyler Law, national press secretary for DCCC. “At the time, the Speaker argued repeatedly that a 200-day evaluation was more appropriate.”

Now that deadline has come and gone, and Democrats blasted Ryan and his party.

“Let’s be very clear: the American people are better off for Speaker’s Ryan’s failed agenda, which is out to benefit the very rich and largest corporations, while devastating hardworking people’s healthcare, cost of living, jobs and wages,” the memo says.

“But, regardless of where one stands on the issues, the American people all share a desire for our government to execute their duties with competence at the bare minimum. And Republican voters have particularly high expectations. On this, the GOP has failed spectacularly.”