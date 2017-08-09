Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Democrats new slogan borrows from communist China

Newsweek

09 Aug 2017 at 12:32 ET                   
A gold and jade statue of Mao Zedong is displayed at an exhibition in Shenzhen (AFP)

Thirty Democrats disillusioned with their party’s struggles in Middle America have unveiled a new group aimed at expanding its base beyond just the two coasts. The initiative, which comprises current and former mayors, governors, cabinet members and lawmakers, comes complete with a catchy new title, “New Democracy.” Related: When centrists ruled and Democrats won: Former Texas…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox host claims Paul Manafort is the victim after FBI raid: ‘Some might call it witness intimidation’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+