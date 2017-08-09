‘Dennis Rodman–did you do nothing?’: Colbert loses his cool over escalating North Korea tensions

Stephen Colbert -- (CBS scree grab)

“I don’t wanna alarm you,” Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert began in his opening monologue on Tuesday. “We’re all gonna die.”

Responding to news about North Korea’s nuclear missiles, Colbert, like many on Twitter, brought up Dennis Rodman’s recent trip to Pyongyang.

“My god, Dennis Rodman, did you do nothing?” Colber quipped.

“Don’t worry, the story gets worse,” he said, citing news that the UN Security Council voted 15-0 to sanction North Korea — a move that Kim Jong-un responded to with an aggressive statement about “teaching the U.S. a severe lesson.”

It was Pyongyang’s admission that only the U.S., and not the 14 other countries that voted to sanction them, that brought on the punchline.

“Look, North Korea, stop trying to make ‘us’ a thing,” he said. “I’m not saying what we have isn’t special, but it’s not exclusive.”

“We sanction a lot of other countries countries — we sanctioned Russia just last week and it felt pretty great,” he finished.

Watch Colbert compare U.S.-North Korea relations to casual sex below.