Deploy NATO forces against migrants, says EU leader
The European Union should use military means to defend its external borders from illegal migrants, Bulgaria’s defense minister has said. Krasimir Karakachanov, whose far-right United Patriots party is a junior coalition partner in Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ‘s government, said: “We cannot allow illegal immigrants to come to Europe as a whole,” in an interview…
