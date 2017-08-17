Quantcast

Deploy NATO forces against migrants, says EU leader

Newsweek

17 Aug 2017 at 09:00 ET                   
Krasimir Karakachanov (Youtube)

The European Union should use military means to defend its external borders from illegal migrants, Bulgaria’s defense minister has said. Krasimir Karakachanov, whose far-right United Patriots party is a junior coalition partner in Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ‘s government, said: “We cannot allow illegal immigrants to come to Europe as a whole,” in an interview…

